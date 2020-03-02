Tentacle Robot is First to Mimic Octopus's Suction and Arm Movement 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:02s - Published Tentacle Robot is First to Mimic Octopus's Suction and Arm Movement Watch the tentacle ‘bot use its suckers to grab, move, and manipulate objects, like coffee mugs, exercise balls, and can even scoop up a live crab! 0

