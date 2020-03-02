Do you dare to cross this intersection? Chaotic traffic timelapse of Vietnamese crossroads 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:20s - Published Do you dare to cross this intersection? Chaotic traffic timelapse of Vietnamese crossroads Timelapse footage documents the chaotic traffic at an intersection in Hanoi, Vietnam. Filmed on February 28, the footage shows how motorbikes, cars, buses and pedestrians all remarkably avoid hitting each other while driving across the frantic crossroads. 0

