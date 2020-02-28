Surgical masks soar in price as Indonesia confirms first coronavirus cases

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:13s - Published < > Embed
Surgical face masks in Indonesia have soared in price by over six times the original retail value in some outlets as two citizens test positive for the new coronavirus.
Surgical face masks in Indonesia have soared in price by over six times the original retail value in some outlets as two citizens test positive for the new coronavirus.

Footage from March 2 shows residents of Padang visiting pharmacies to acquire the masks.

Reports said: "One box of surgical masks which is usually only 30 thousand rupiahs per box, has now been sold 185 thousand rupiahs.




