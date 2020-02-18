Global  

Judge Judy Says Show Ending In 2021

After 25 successful seasons on the bench, Judge Judy Sheindlin is calling it quits.
'Judge Judy' is Ending After 25 Seasons, But She Has New Show in the Works - Watch!

Judge Judy is sadly coming to an end. During an upcoming interview on Ellen, host Judge Judy...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comUSATODAY.comE! OnlineCBS NewsTamworth HeraldCBS 2


Judge Judy to end in 2021 after 25 years

The daytime TV star reveals she will launch a new show, Judy Justice, on an unnamed network in 2022.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldContactMusicCBS 2



Judge Judy will fight the Bernie Sanders revolution ‘to the death’

An iconic New York hotel is also home to a number of choice apartments for full service luxury living. CBSN New York's Natalie Duddridge takes the tour.

