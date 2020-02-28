Global  

First Coronavirus Case Confirmed In NYC

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo says a New York City resident tested positive for the virus after traveling abroad.

CBS2's Reena Roy has more.
Coronavirus outbreak: U.S, Australia, Thailand confirm first death

The United States, Australia and Thailand each confirmed on Sunday their first deaths caused by the...
Mid-Day - Published

Iraq closes public spaces as first coronavirus case hits capital

Iraq closes public spaces as first coronavirus case hits capitalBaghdad (AFP) Feb 27, 2020 Iraq announced the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the capital...
Terra Daily - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesNYTimes.com



Coronavirus Update: Second Death In Washington, First Case In NYC [Video]Coronavirus Update: Second Death In Washington, First Case In NYC

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the first confirmed case in New York is a Manhattan woman who recently traveled to Iran. CBS2's Christina Fan reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:17Published

First Coronavirus Case In New York Is Confirmed [Video]First Coronavirus Case In New York Is Confirmed

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement a Manhattan woman in her 30 tested positive for the virus after traveling to Iran. CBS2's Christina Fan has the story

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:13Published

