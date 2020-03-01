Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Louvre > Louvre museum closed again as workers worry over coronavirus

Louvre museum closed again as workers worry over coronavirus

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Louvre museum closed again as workers worry over coronavirus

Louvre museum closed again as workers worry over coronavirus

The Louvre museum in Paris shut its doors to art lovers and tourists for a second day on Monday as management held talks with workers over the risks associated with coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Louvre museum closed again as workers worry over coronavirus

Queues quickly formed in the rain outside the world's most visited museum, home to Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, and there was no immediate indication whether the museum would open.

A sign in multiple languages on the museum's main entrance read: "Today the opening of the Louvre is delayed.

We will inform you about a potential opening time as soon as possible.

Thank you for your understanding." The museum closed on Sunday (March 1) after management failed to reassure staff that the risk of contagion from the coronavirus was contained, prompting a walkout.

Museums, tourist venues and theme parks are not covered by a ban on large public gatherings announced by the government on Saturday (February 29) as it tries to contain an outbreak in France that has killed two people and infected some 130.



Recent related news from verified sources

Louvre museum closed again as workers fret over coronavirus

The Louvre museum in Paris shut its doors to art lovers and tourists for a second day on Monday as...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •euronewsSeattlePI.comNewsdaySBS


Virus fears close down France's famed Louvre Museum

PARIS (AP) — The spreading coronavirus epidemic shut down France's Louvre Museum on Sunday, with...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

julibananers

Juliana Rodgers RT @AP_Europe: Lonely Mona Lisa: France's Louvre is closed again as management at the world's most-visited museum meets with staff worried… 1 minute ago

tamilu21

tania miranda RT @Reuters: France’s Louvre museum remained shut for a second day as workers worry over the coronavirus https://t.co/B4ZB4Kk9YC https://t.… 4 minutes ago

Dinklee1

Love, Dink RT @newschannelnine: PAS OUVERTE: The Louvre Museum was closed again Monday as management was meeting with staff worried about the spread o… 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iconic Paris Louvre Museum Closes Amid Coronavirus Fears [Video]Iconic Paris Louvre Museum Closes Amid Coronavirus Fears

The Louvre art museum in Paris has survived monarchies, fire and wars.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:40Published

Louvre museum closes over workers' coronavirus fears [Video]Louvre museum closes over workers' coronavirus fears

Louvre museum closes over workers' coronavirus fears

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.