Louvre museum closed again as workers worry over coronavirus

Queues quickly formed in the rain outside the world's most visited museum, home to Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, and there was no immediate indication whether the museum would open.

A sign in multiple languages on the museum's main entrance read: "Today the opening of the Louvre is delayed.

We will inform you about a potential opening time as soon as possible.

Thank you for your understanding." The museum closed on Sunday (March 1) after management failed to reassure staff that the risk of contagion from the coronavirus was contained, prompting a walkout.

Museums, tourist venues and theme parks are not covered by a ban on large public gatherings announced by the government on Saturday (February 29) as it tries to contain an outbreak in France that has killed two people and infected some 130.