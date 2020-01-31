Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cat Falls Off Couch While Owner Pets Him

Cat Falls Off Couch While Owner Pets Him

Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:13s - Published < > Embed
Cat Falls Off Couch While Owner Pets Him

Cat Falls Off Couch While Owner Pets Him

This cat was rolling around on the couch while his owner scratched him.

He turned on his back and was enjoying the rubs.

However, he reached the edge of the couch while rolling around and fell off.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gecko Falls Off Bed [Video]Gecko Falls Off Bed

This pet gecko was walking along the edge of the bed. Their owner warned them to back away, else they would fall off. They moved further ahead and slipped off the edge. They got tangled in a charger..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:17Published

Cat Funnily Falls Between Couch and Wall While Chasing Laser Light's Dot [Video]Cat Funnily Falls Between Couch and Wall While Chasing Laser Light's Dot

This cat was trying to chase a red dot coming out of laser light. They tried to catch it on the couch first and moved towards the wall and the dot changed its position. They funnily jumped to catch the..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.