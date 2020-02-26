Global  

Olly Murs 'numb' over Caroline Flack's passing

Olly Murs 'numb' over Caroline Flack's passing

Olly Murs 'numb' over Caroline Flack's passing

Olly Murs was "numb" after hearing about Caroline Flack's death and he insists he will never forget the early morning phone call he got from his manager to be told the news.
