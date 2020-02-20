Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Luxembourg > Luxembourg is first country in world to make public transport free

Luxembourg is first country in world to make public transport free

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:28s - Published < > Embed
Luxembourg is first country in world to make public transport freeLuxembourg is first country in world to make public transport free
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Luxembourg makes public transport free

Luxembourg has become the first country in the world to make public transport entirely free. The...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Luxembourg becomes first country with free public transport

Luxembourg becomes first country with free public transportLuxembourg (AFP) Feb 29, 2020 Luxembourg on Saturday became the first country in the world to...
Energy Daily - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

bridstenson

Bríd Stenson RT @jackeparrock: WATCH: #Luxembourg has become the first whole country in the world to make it's public transport entirely free. My report… 2 minutes ago

jackeparrock

Jack Parrock WATCH: #Luxembourg has become the first whole country in the world to make it's public transport entirely free. My… https://t.co/1xkho0b6Ps 2 minutes ago

OluwaBamikole_

Banky RT @asemota: Hello Lagos.... Luxembourg is first country to make all public transport free https://t.co/bmL9YgLTgC 5 minutes ago

toddleegoen

Todd Lee Goen RT @luxembourginfo: #Luxembourg is the first nation in the world to offer #free #publictransport! 🚋🚌🚆🇱🇺 Travel means #mobility. #Freemobili… 8 minutes ago

del_kotz

Del Kotz RT @M_Star_Online: Luxembourg becomes first country in world to provide free public transport https://t.co/OaJmaTnXbA #Luxembourg #ClimateE… 8 minutes ago

JeslineSimubala

jesline RT @SDG2030: Luxembourg has become the first country in the world to provide public transport for free. The small EU hub aims to boost tr… 8 minutes ago

c4p_project

Cities-4-People RT @mobilityweek: Over the weekend, #Luxembourg became the first country in the world to make all public transport free! 🚅🚆🚎🚃🚋🚐https://t.co… 9 minutes ago

IZFS2

IZFS RT @ErikSolheim: Bravo Luxembourg 🇱🇺! Starting today, March 1st, public transport in Luxembourg is free. First country in the world. 👍 No… 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Free Ride: Luxembourg Makes All Public Transport Cost Zilch [Video]Free Ride: Luxembourg Makes All Public Transport Cost Zilch

Luxembourg abolished fares for all trains, trams and buses on Saturday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Lost in America Documentary movie [Video]Lost in America Documentary movie

Lost in America Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Lost in America is a feature documentary that follows director Rotimi Rainwater, a former homeless youth, on his 6 year journey to shine a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.