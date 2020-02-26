Masked and gloved: Israelis in quarantine from coronavirus vote in election

Paramedics dressed in head-to-toe protective gear stood guard at dedicated polling stations where Israelis under quarantine from the coronavirus voted in Monday's (March 2) election.

Election officials sat on the opposite side of a see-through plastic barrier to make sure things run smoothly.

Ten Israelis have tested positive for the virus and about 5,500 others, including those who have recently travelled to coronavirus hot spots, are under home quarantine, according to Israel's health ministry.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking re-election under the weight of an imminent corruption trial, with the country's third ballot in less than a year predicted to end in another deadlock.