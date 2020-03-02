Taimur Ali Khan picks organic veggies at a farm on March 2, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:04s - Published Taimur Ali Khan picks organic veggies at a farm Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's toddler son Taimur had a busy Sunday as he plucked organic vegetables at a farm. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this