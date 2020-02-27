Some Americans Are Scared to Drink Corona Beer Amid Coronavirus Epidemic now < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s - Published Some Americans Are Scared to Drink Corona Beer Amid Coronavirus Epidemic 737 American beer drinkers were questioned in a new survey conducted by 5W Public Relations. According to the survey, 38 percent of Americans are refusing to buy Corona beer as COVID-19 spreads across the globe. 0

