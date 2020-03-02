Masked and gloved: Israelis in quarantine from coronavirus vote in election
Voters in face masks and gloves who have been isolated at home after crossing paths with coronavirus carriers filed through more than a dozen tents across the country on Monday to fill in their ballot slips in a close election contest in which candidates are fighting for every last vote.