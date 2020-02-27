Global  

NYC Woman Tests Positive For Coronavirus

NYC Woman Tests Positive For Coronavirus

NYC Woman Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo says a New York City resident tested positive for the virus after traveling abroad.

CBSN New York's Reena Roy has more.
Cuomo confirms first positive case of coronavirus in New York

The first positive case of coronavirus in New York State is now confirmed. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he...
bizjournals - Published

Japanese woman tests positive for virus after 'recovery'; Nation at 'crossroads' expert warns

Tokyo (AFP) Feb 27, 2020 A woman in Japan who contracted the new coronavirus and was released from...
Terra Daily - Published


