Nirbhaya Case: President Kovind rejects convict Pawan Gupta's mercy plea | Oneindia News

THE PRESIDENT HAS REJECTED NIRBHAYA GANGRAPE AND MURDER CONVICT PAWAN GUPTA'S MERCY PETITION.

UPROAR ERUPTED IN THE PARLIAMENT AS THE OPPOSITION DEMANDED THE RESIGNATION OF PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI AND UNION HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAH OVER LAST WEEK'S VIOLENCE IN DELHI, AS PARLIAMENT RECONVENED TODAY AFTER A THREE-WEEK BREAK FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE BUDGET SESSION.

THE SUPREME COURT WILL BE HEARING ON MARCH 5TH A PLEA FILED BY SARA ABDULLAH PILOT CHALLENGING THE DETENTION OF HER BROTHER AND NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEADER OMAR ABDULLAH UNDER THE PUBLIC SAFETY ACT.

TWO MORE CASES OF CORONAVIRUS - ONE IN DELHI AND ANOTHER IN TELANGANA HAVE BEEN DETECTED IN INDIA AS REVEALED BY THE GOVERNMENT.

THE LATEST DETECTIONS TAKE THE TOTAL CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA TO FIVE.

DELHI CHIEF MINISTER ARVIND KEJRIWAL HAS ANNOUNCED A COMPENSATION AMOUNT OF RS 1 CRORE FOR THE FAMILY OF ANKIT SHARMA, THE INTELLIGENCE OFFICIAL WHO WAS KILLED IN DELHI LAST WEEK.

HIS BODY, BEARING 400 STAB WOUNDS, WAS RECOVERED FROM A DRAIN A JAFFRABAD IN NORTHEAST DELHI, ONE OF THE WORST-HIT AREAS IN LAST WEEK'S VIOLENCE.

