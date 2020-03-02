Grenfell Inquiry delayed amid angry outburst

Courtesy: Grenfell Inquiry The Grenfell Inquiry was adjourned moments after Monday’s hearings began, following an outburst from members of the public asking the chairman: “Have you sold your soul yet, Sir Martin.” People were heard shouting “why don’t you ask the corporates to leave”, “it’s a disgrace” and “what’s the f****** point” as inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick invited the day’s first witness, Andrzej Kuszell, director of Studio E architects, to start giving evidence.