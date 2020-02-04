Rosamund Pike's career is 'probably better' than she imagined

Rosamund Pike says her career has turned out "probably better" than she ever imagined.



Recent related videos from verified sources RADIOACTIVE Movie Clip - You think you found an undiscovered element? - Starring Rosamund Pike and Sam Riley RADIOACTIVE Movie Clip - Starring Rosamund Pike and Sam Riley "If my science does not speak for itself with regard to my quality, then you have gravely misunderstood my science." Watch a brand new.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:08Published 1 week ago 'Radioactive' Trailer Radioactive Trailer - From the 1870s to the modern era, 'Radioactive' is a journey through Marie Curie's (Rosamund Pike) enduring legacies - her passionate relationships, scientific breakthroughs, and.. Credit: MyMovies STUDIO Duration: 01:40Published on February 4, 2020