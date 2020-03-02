NASA astronaut applications open today 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:00s - Published NASA astronaut applications open today NASA astronaut applications open today 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NASA astronaut applications open today IN MAY, AT&T WILL LAUNCH THE HBOMAX STREAMING SERVICE.Brian: IF YOU EVER DREAMED OFBEING AN ASTRONAUT.APPLICATIONS OPEN TODAY.RIGHT NOW THERE ARE 48ASTRONAUTS IN THE ACTIVEASTRONAUT CORE.BUT NASA WANTS MORE AS IT GETSREADY TO GO BACK TO THE MOON ANDEVENTUALLY MARS.SO, WE ASKED A RECENT COLORADOGRAD OF THE ASTRONAUT TRAININGPROGRAM HOW HIS DREAM STARTED.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Gabe Humphries RT @ISS_Research: The next generation of @NASA_Astronauts will continue the legacy of conducting cutting-edge science aboard the @Space_Sta… 1 minute ago nonniehugs RT @NASA_Johnson: For the first time in over 4 years, the day is finally here: You can apply to #BeAnAstronaut! 👩‍🚀👨‍🚀 Destination @space_… 2 minutes ago Pantelis Kyriakides RT @EmbryRiddle: Your #astronaut dreams could begin today. @NASA applications are open: https://t.co/pPpdn98and #space 7 minutes ago