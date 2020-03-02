Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > First Extraterrestrial Protein Found On Meteorite

First Extraterrestrial Protein Found On Meteorite

Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
First Extraterrestrial Protein Found On Meteorite

First Extraterrestrial Protein Found On Meteorite

Researchers claim to have found the most advanced form of extraterrestrial life ever seen on a meteorite.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Scientists claim they've discovered first extraterrestrial protein in meteorite that fell to Earth 30 years ago

Scientists say they have discovered the first known protein that originated in space, located in a...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Archang97508360

Radheshyam RT @kabamur_taygeta: This might sound insignificant at first, but it's a threshold we needed to cross to get where we're going. Now there'… 11 minutes ago

TheRogueTitan1

The Real Rogue Titan Words equals 1279-978-543 in Gematria - English, Hebrew and Simple Gematria Calculator Values… https://t.co/mFIAvjAmky 25 minutes ago

mikecannytalk

mike martin RT @ChristiAnne67: Scientists claim to have found https://t.co/W9vlpktjwX the first known extraterrestrial protein in a meteorite @kenserl… 49 minutes ago

reiver

@reiver ⊼ (Charles Iliya Krempeaux) RT @Mucus_Man: "This paper characterizes the first protein to be discovered in a meteorite." Yes, you read right. A protein found on a extr… 3 hours ago

lady_gom

곰 아주머니 RT @coreyspowell: A new paper announces the discovery of an extraterrestrial protein in a meteorite. NOT proof of alien life--but more evid… 3 hours ago

TimEBrutus

Anubis🌼🌼🖤☠️🖤🌼🌼 #OccupytheDNC #squad member🌹 Scientists Claim to Have Found The First Known Extraterrestrial Protein in a Meteorite https://t.co/sHsXuRFTtQ 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.