Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Storm Jorge causing more devastation

Storm Jorge causing more devastation

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
Storm Jorge causing more devastation

Storm Jorge causing more devastation

Flood-hit villages told water levels have remained stable despite concerns over Storm Jorge causing more devastation to the area.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kellys_Finest

Kelly'sFinest Storm Jorge has hit Ireland hard causing drastic flooding all around, and due to more storms to come we are halting… https://t.co/1WYgnV1HP2 2 hours ago

garethb11

garethb Storm Jorge causing Flooded road in to sully please subscribe to see more coming soon https://t.co/CfP4hyTeLs 2 days ago

MRoberts71

Martin Roberts Thanks to storm Jorge causing mayhem on my commute home I have got what is more than likely my last full dash of tr… https://t.co/10SVlcLsby 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Storm Jorge brings more heavy rain and strong winds to the UK [Video]Storm Jorge brings more heavy rain and strong winds to the UK

Flood-hit villages are being braced for further misery as Storm Jorge brings more heavy rain and strong winds to the UK. Rain-soaked areas in East Yorkshire have been battered by torrential downpours..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.