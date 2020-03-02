Klopp backs Critchley to be success at Blackpool 14 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:16s - Published Klopp backs Critchley to be success at Blackpool Jurgen Klopp has backed Neil Critchley to be a success at Blackpool after leaving his role at Liverpool Under 23s 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this