Gunman Holds Dozens Hostage In Philippines Mall

Gunman Holds Dozens Hostage In Philippines Mall

Gunman Holds Dozens Hostage In Philippines Mall

The gunman released the hostages after an hourslong standoff, according to The Associated Press.
Newsy

The gunman is reportedly a former security guard at the mall who is frustrated by his recent dismissal from the job.

watsupasia

Latest: Gunman holds dozens hostage in Manila shopping mall

JeromeCMorales

Sacked security guard holds dozens hostage at Philippine mall, one... The gunman, a former security guard at the V…

syf_90

Gunman holds dozens hostage at Manila mall, one shot

ussburns588

Breaking news! Gunman holds dozens hostage at Manila mall, one shot

staronline

Gunman holds dozens hostage at Manila mall, one shot


Armed police surround shopping mall after gunman shoots one and takes 30 hostages in Manila, Philippines

One person has been shot and at least 30 others are being held hostage after a shooting at a shopping mall in Manila, Philippines on Monday (March 2). The shooter, believed to be a disgruntled..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:04Published

