'Mayor Pete' Buttigieg Ends U.S. Presidential Bid

Pete Buttigieg, who entered the Democratic presidential race as a relative unknown ended his White House bid on Sunday.

Reuters reports he was able to position himself as the future of the party during an improbable rise to the top.

38-year old Buttigieg is a former two-term mayor of South Bend, Indiana and an Afghanistan war veteran.

Buttigieg is also the first openly gay candidate to make a competitive run for the U.S. presidency.