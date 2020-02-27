Global  

'Mayor Pete' Buttigieg Ends U.S. Presidential Bid

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s
Pete Buttigieg, who entered the Democratic presidential race as a relative unknown ended his White House bid on Sunday.

Reuters reports he was able to position himself as the future of the party during an improbable rise to the top.

38-year old Buttigieg is a former two-term mayor of South Bend, Indiana and an Afghanistan war veteran.

Buttigieg is also the first openly gay candidate to make a competitive run for the U.S. presidency.
Sadiq Khan suggests Pete Buttigieg could beat Donald Trump in a presidential election

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said that Democrats need to pick a candidate “who can beat Trump”...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleTMZ.comSBSReutersJust JaredEurasia ReviewFrance 24CBC.caMediaite


Buttigieg supporters say he broke barriers with presidential run

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg suspending his presidential campaign was a major...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Just JaredEurasia ReviewMediaite



