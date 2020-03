Weather trivia: March snow! 5 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:44s - Published Weather trivia: March snow! March is typically our snowiest month. Lisa Hidalgo shows us the seasonal normal and total for the season by the end of March.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Weather trivia: March snow! CONDITIONS EXPECTED.A NICE END TO IT WILL HELP MELTSIDE STREETS.IT'S MONDAY, YOU KNOW WHAT THATMEANS.IT'S TRIVIA TIME.AND TRIVIA-WISE, MARCH SNOW.MARCH TYPICALLY THE SNOWIESTMONTH OF THE YEAR.AND RIGHT NOW, LOOKING AT WELL,AT THIS POINT A DRY START TO THEMONTH.TYPICALLY THE SNOWIEST WITHABOUT 12, 11 AND A HALF INCHESFOR THE MONTH.BY THE END OF MARCH, SUALLYAROUND 46 AND A HALF.WE HAVE SEEN ABOUT 46 AND AHALF, DOWN A 10TH OF AN INCH SOFAR THIS SEASON.IT'S ALREADY BEEN ABOVE NORMALAND NICE WEATHER IN THE NEXT FEWDAYS.Jayson: MOTHER NATURE CAN KEEPHER 11.4 INCHES OF SNOW AND KEEPIT AWAY.Lisa: STILL A LOT OF MARCH







You Might Like



Tweets about this Denver7 News Weather trivia! ❄️ March is typically our snowiest month. Do you know how much snow, on average, Denver gets each… https://t.co/coahTUcHJK 14 minutes ago Salt River Project Our Water Expo on March 7 features: ❄️ Hands-on activity atop seven tons of snow 🦠Bird demo by @LibertyWildlife πŸ’§β€¦ https://t.co/ryXZhgzSTG 4 days ago