Jack Welch Dies At 84

Jack Welch Dies At 84Jack Welch dies at 84.
Former GE CEO Jack Welch Dies at 84

General Electric Co's former chief executive officer Jack Welch, who led the industrial conglomerate...
Jack Welch, former General Electric CEO who built company into a powerhouse, has died, according to report

Jack Welch, who built General Electric into an industrial and financial powerhouse, has died,...
Jack Welch, Former Chairman and CEO of General Electric, Dies at 84 [Video]Jack Welch, Former Chairman and CEO of General Electric, Dies at 84

Welch helmed General Electric for 20 years, from 1981 to 2001.

