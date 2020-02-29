Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > President implements highest travel advisory following first coronavirus deaths in US

President implements highest travel advisory following first coronavirus deaths in US

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:54s - Published < > Embed
President implements highest travel advisory following first coronavirus deaths in US

President implements highest travel advisory following first coronavirus deaths in US

Strict travel restrictions are going into effect following coronavirus concerns, with Delta and American airlines canceling all flights to Milan, Italy.

The Trump administration is also stepping up safety screenings after issuing travel advisories to Italy and South Korea.

13 Action News Reporter Sean DeLancey has the latest from McCarran Airport with how recent developments are impacting travel to and from the Las Vegas airport.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KTNV

KTNV Action News Here's what we know so far about #coronavirus in the U.S. @seanktnv is at @LASairport right now with a look at how… https://t.co/Lcz4sr7TDo 9 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump confirms first US coronavirus death [Video]Donald Trump confirms first US coronavirus death

President Trump holds a White House press briefing where he confirms the first case of a death inside the US from the Covid-19 virus. Mr Trump said 22 people in the US have been infected by the virus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published

US increases travel restrictions as Trump confirms first coronavirus death [Video]US increases travel restrictions as Trump confirms first coronavirus death

President Donald Trump has said the first US death from the Covid-19 coronavirus was a woman in her late 50s with a high medical risk. Mr Trump said 22 people in the US have been infected by the virus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.