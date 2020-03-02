Global  

New York's Governor Cuomo Confirms First Coronavirus In State

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
New York state has confirmed its first coronavirus case.

Governor Andrew Cuomo asked residents to remain calm and not have any “undue anxiety.” Cuomo said the patient is a woman in her 30s who contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran.

According to Reuters, the woman is in quarantine in her home.

Of the 88,443 cases confirmed globally, at least 3,041 have been fatal.

The US has at least 89 confirmed cases of the virus, according to counts by the CDC.
