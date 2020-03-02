Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
Pete Buttigieg Drops out of Race for Democratic Nomination Buttigieg, 38, announced the end of his run in South Bend, IN, the city where he was mayor.

Pete Buttigieg, via 'New York Times' His announcement comes a day after his fourth place performance in the South Carolina primary, and two days before Super Tuesday.

The former mayor made history as the first openly gay presidential candidate.

He was able to raise $76 million for his run in 2019, a massive amount considering his obscurity prior to the race.

Buttigieg won the Iowa caucuses and came in second in the New Hampshire primary.

His momentum waned in Nevada, where he came in at a distant third.

Analysts report that Buttigieg was unable to secure support from voters of color, key constituencies for a Democratic candidate.

The former mayor ran his historic, upbeat campaign on a moderate platform.

Buttigieg has not announced which candidate, if any, he will endorse for the Democratic nomination.
