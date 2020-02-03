Lookouts Baseball Single Game Tickets Now On Sale

Your new guy the bag here with dan cobb with the chattanooga lookup we are 38 days away from opening day.

I am so excited we were talking everything based on you being up-to-date on the lookout that we can forward to the 30 days away at our you feeling.

How are the players feeling tone into the new season for great jan were ready to go.

We got tons of things going on.

We have all our fireworks.

The said day at nine okay night coming home to 70 a lot destiny and life chances the kitchen with chances lots of chances of people come and buy tickets to get online just a minor how to get them online, but today if you come to the park at 9 am to get a nice free chick-fil-a biscuit which is always great meeting those yes and if you bu ticket you also get a chance, get a discount in the team stor 20% off so you usually working with the lookout.

Seven now corrects what draws you and every season to keep working with the team going to the ballpark every work is great and doing with our amazing fan.

Her fans are great.

They love fireworks thirsty thursdays running around the bases weasel for so many things besides baseball just great to have generated this bill would come out and enjoyed it.

The park love it so the sets on some other things that you do offer besides baseball for those like myself that just haven't had a chance to get to lookout yet.

What else do you provide for families that they can come out and enjoyed it.

As sunday's.

I'm gonna harp on sun's position.

So on sundays after the game, you can go and get autographs will and play catch in the field and run the bases are tried act of family fun is just at the time of the park is still a sock on the lookout and with them.

He doesn't try to save them going out to be still in the mailing list talk a little bit about yo will look at really excited for 2020, but now there is that chance but mayor bergen look as we done a great job chattanooga has really come to the lookouts.

Fantastic job is very much major investment know that they want the book is received that day say you want to keep driving.

I love it love it you what's your favorite part of watching the lookouts play with absolute favorite part.

If you had some very hundred three on three things you have taught three stopper things.

Yes, dara works okay this one.

Parts are great thursday thursdays thursday thursday to hands on my hand.

I'm just gonna say the first pitch is the first pitch of every game just starts a brand- new blog and then thank you so much again if you want to get tickets, you can come to the stadium today at nine.

Israel is also get your tickets for the games we have 70 correct.

You can get online at the website.

Not that eminem debutante lookout.com