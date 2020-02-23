Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Virat Kohli > India were below-par, Kohli says after drubbing by New Zealand

India were below-par, Kohli says after drubbing by New Zealand

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
India were below-par, Kohli says after drubbing by New Zealand

India were below-par, Kohli says after drubbing by New Zealand

SHOWS: CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND (MARCH 02, 2020) (ANI -NO USE INDIA) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) INDIAN CRICKET TEAM CAPTAIN, VIRAT KOHLI, SAYING: "The thing to take away from here is not to shy away
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

India were below-par, Kohli says after drubbing by New Zealand

SHOWS: CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND (MARCH 02, 2020) (ANI -NO USE INDIA) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) INDIAN CRICKET TEAM CAPTAIN, VIRAT KOHLI, SAYING: "The thing to take away from here is not to shy away from the things that went wrong, instead address them straight up and not be in denial, accept those mistakes and correct them going forward.

Because we have do have a lot of cricket away from home, coming in this season as well and something that we are very optimistic about and looking forward to.

Because the things that have not gone right here, we would like to be in similar situations and correct them, rather than just talking about them.

So, yeah, it's obviously very disappointing to lose the series in this manner and something that as a team we all realise and we are definitely accepting this straight up." 2.

WHITE FLASH 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) INDIAN CRICKET TEAM CAPTAIN, VIRAT KOHLI, ASKED BY JOURNALIST IF HE SHOULD SET A BETTER EXAMPLE ON THE FIELD, SAYING: "What do you think?

(REPORTER: I am asking you a question) "I am asking you the answer.

You need to find out exactly what happened and then come with a better question.

You can't come here with half questions and half details of what happened.

And also if you want to create controversy, this is not the right place to be.

I have spoken to the match referee, I have no issues with what happened, so... Thank you." STORY: The whitewash in New Zealand ended India's flawless World Test Championship campaign but captain Virat Kohli on Monday (March 2) was is not offering excuses and accepts they were just not good enough in the two-test cricket series.

Kohli, arguably the best batsman of his era, himself endured a rare failure in the series, managing only 38 runs in four innings typifying his team's lacklustre batting.

India's vaunted batting line-up looked at sea against the swinging ball or whenever it was pitched short, while their bowlers shone only in patches.

India, missing opener Rohit Sharma due to injury, fell short of the 200-mark in both innings in Wellington and were bowled out for 124 in the second innings at Christchurch.

Kohli clashed with a journalist during his news conference after the match when asked about his aggressive celebrations of NZ captain Kane Williamson and Tom Latham's dismissals and a video that went viral on social media in which, The Times of India reported, he was seen swearing at spectators.



Recent related news from verified sources

India need to go back to drawing board: Virat Kohli after New Zealand drubbing

After India slumped to a two-match Test series whitewash at the hands of New Zealand, skipper Virat...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


UPDATE 3-Cricket-Boult leads attack as NZ on top against India

Trent Boult followed up his counter-attacking cameo innings of 38 to take three wickets, including...
Reuters India - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PeninsulaQatar

The Peninsula The whitewash in #NewZealand ended India's flawless World Test Championship campaign but captain #ViratKohli is not… https://t.co/lb6fhaPP9I 4 hours ago

SW_SportsWord

Sports & Entertainment RT @SW_SportsWord: #NZvIND 🏏 The whitewash in New Zealand ended India's flawless World Test Championship campaign, but captain Virat Kohl… 6 hours ago

moomblr

moomblr 〄 India were below-par, Kohli says after drubbing by New Zealand https://t.co/KuvEQZ2HBA 6 hours ago

IOLsport

IOL Sport India were below-par, Kohli says after drubbing by New Zealand | @IOL #NZvIND https://t.co/zznycnatMO 6 hours ago

SW_SportsWord

Sports & Entertainment #NZvIND 🏏 The whitewash in New Zealand ended India's flawless World Test Championship campaign, but captain Virat… https://t.co/MObrhTIMQo 8 hours ago

chicago2503

[email protected] RT @ReutersIndia: The whitewash in New Zealand ended India’s flawless World Test Championship campaign but captain Virat Kohli is not offer… 8 hours ago

GoalShakers

Football Goals & Highlights India were below-par, Kohli says after drubbing by New Zealand #SoccerNews #soccer #sports https://t.co/wOGiBg5EMX 8 hours ago

ReutersIndia

Reuters India The whitewash in New Zealand ended India’s flawless World Test Championship campaign but captain Virat Kohli is not… https://t.co/g3P8crjYTj 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australian Kennedy bags second New Zealand Open title [Video]Australian Kennedy bags second New Zealand Open title

Kennedy wins the New Zealand Open title

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:45Published

IND Vs NZ 2nd Test: Jamieson, openers put Kiwis on top [Video]IND Vs NZ 2nd Test: Jamieson, openers put Kiwis on top

Seamer Kyle Jamieson took five for 45 as New Zealand dismissed India for 242 after tea on day one of the second and final Test on Saturday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch before consolidating their..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.