India were below-par, Kohli says after drubbing by New Zealand

(SOUNDBITE) (English) INDIAN CRICKET TEAM CAPTAIN, VIRAT KOHLI, SAYING: "The thing to take away from here is not to shy away from the things that went wrong, instead address them straight up and not be in denial, accept those mistakes and correct them going forward.

Because we have do have a lot of cricket away from home, coming in this season as well and something that we are very optimistic about and looking forward to.

Because the things that have not gone right here, we would like to be in similar situations and correct them, rather than just talking about them.

So, yeah, it's obviously very disappointing to lose the series in this manner and something that as a team we all realise and we are definitely accepting this straight up." 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) INDIAN CRICKET TEAM CAPTAIN, VIRAT KOHLI, ASKED BY JOURNALIST IF HE SHOULD SET A BETTER EXAMPLE ON THE FIELD, SAYING: "What do you think?

(REPORTER: I am asking you a question) "I am asking you the answer.

You need to find out exactly what happened and then come with a better question.

You can't come here with half questions and half details of what happened.

And also if you want to create controversy, this is not the right place to be.

I have spoken to the match referee, I have no issues with what happened, so... Thank you." STORY: The whitewash in New Zealand ended India's flawless World Test Championship campaign but captain Virat Kohli on Monday (March 2) was is not offering excuses and accepts they were just not good enough in the two-test cricket series.

Kohli, arguably the best batsman of his era, himself endured a rare failure in the series, managing only 38 runs in four innings typifying his team's lacklustre batting.

India's vaunted batting line-up looked at sea against the swinging ball or whenever it was pitched short, while their bowlers shone only in patches.

India, missing opener Rohit Sharma due to injury, fell short of the 200-mark in both innings in Wellington and were bowled out for 124 in the second innings at Christchurch.

Kohli clashed with a journalist during his news conference after the match when asked about his aggressive celebrations of NZ captain Kane Williamson and Tom Latham's dismissals and a video that went viral on social media in which, The Times of India reported, he was seen swearing at spectators.