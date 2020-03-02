CHOPPER 5: Officials respond to undocumented migrants on Palm Beach

Global  

The town of Palm Beach said there is police activity on the north end of the island Monday morning after undocumented immigrants landed near Mockingbird Trail and North Ocean Boulevard.
