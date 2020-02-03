Global  

Monday morning forecast 3/2/2020

Yesterday's storm has continued to push south, leaving us slowly clearing and cold in its wake.

There was some snow over the Grapevine summit last night, but crews kept the pass open all night and we're already drying out and thawing this morning.

With a return to sunshine and stability we'll see a rise back to seasonal temperatures this afternoon, with the low to mid-60s in the valley and desert this afternoon, the upper 50s in the Kern River Valley and just the upper 40s and low 50s in the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park.
