Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boris Johnson > Coronavirus: Boris Johnson warns further spread in UK is likely

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson warns further spread in UK is likely

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson warns further spread in UK is likely

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson warns further spread in UK is likely

Speaking after an emergency coronavirus Cobra meeting where ministers gathered to discuss a “battle plan” to be published on Tuesday, Boris Johnson said the spread of Covid-19 was “likely” to become “more significant” for the UK in the coming days.

He said: “We have also agreed a plan so that if and when it starts to spread, as I’m afraid it looks likely it will, we are in a position to take the steps necessary to contain the spread of the disease as far as we can, and to protect the most vulnerable.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Spread of virus in UK 'likely' says Boris Johnson

A plan to tackle the virus has been agreed and people should carry on as usual, the PM says.
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

FarsRzgar

Rzgar Fars UK coronavirus spread likely to become 'more significant', warns Boris Johnson https://t.co/QWtyVOJHwO 8 minutes ago

KSmth2000

¨*Moral Decay*¨ RT @DarlingtonMicah: UK coronavirus could escalate within DAYS warns PM: Boris Johnson says crisis is on the verge of 'significant' spread… 9 minutes ago

WillRos27376067

Will Ross RT @ScotNational: Boris Johnson said the spread of the coronavirus was “likely” to become “more significant” for the UK in the coming days… 12 minutes ago

ScotNational

The National Boris Johnson said the spread of the coronavirus was “likely” to become “more significant” for the UK in the coming… https://t.co/H3wkoQC2JF 12 minutes ago

DarlingtonMicah

Darlington Micah UK coronavirus could escalate within DAYS warns PM: Boris Johnson says crisis is on the verge of 'significant' spre… https://t.co/xuMTXLi7kB 22 minutes ago

GraemebrettWil1

LOUISCYPHER RT @GraemebrettWil1: Coronavirus 'likely to become more significant' across UK, Boris Johnson warns | UK News | Sky News https://t.co/Id5Jw… 24 minutes ago

Viral_Assault

Viral_Assault RT @PneumoniaWuhan: Coronavirus 'likely to become more significant' across UK, Boris Johnson warns https://t.co/0zCUlcfbZR #coronavirus #co… 34 minutes ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet w/ Coronavirus News 24/7 #Coronavirus 'likely to become more significant' across UK, Boris Johnson warns: Sky https://t.co/4O3mC0UUBX More… https://t.co/kxbd1vKs4P 36 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson: Virus spread in UK 'looks likely' [Video]Boris Johnson: Virus spread in UK 'looks likely'

But the prime minister says the country is well prepared for any spread of coronavirus.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:57Published

Coronavirus threat likely to become more significant, PM say [Video]Coronavirus threat likely to become more significant, PM say

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says coronavirus is a "problem likely to become more significant" in the UK in the coming weeks. He adds the government has prepared a plan to takle the disease, contain..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.