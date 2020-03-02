Klobuchar rally canceled after protesters storm stage

Armed with bullhorns and signs that read "Black Lives Matter," protesters stormed the stage at what was meant to be a campaign rally for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar Sunday (March 1) night in St.

Louis Park, Minnesota.

The demonstrators accused the senator of unjustly prosecuting an African-American teenager when Klobuchar was the Hannepin County District Attorney in 2002.

When the protesters refused to yield, organizers announced the event would not continue.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) KLOBUCHAR RALLY ORGANIZER OVER LOUDSPEAKER, SAYING: "Ladies and gentlemen.

Thank you everyone for coming tonight, and for you patience.

We are sorry to say that tonight's event has been cancelled." The demonstrators broke out into cheers.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) AMY KLOBUCHAR CAMPAIGN MANAGER JUSTIN BUOEN, SAYING: "Amy was in the room ready to meet with the family and with leadership and then they changed their minds on what they wanted to have from us." Amy Klobuchar's campaign manager later told reporters he tried, unsuccessfully, to negotiate with the activists.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) AMY KLOBUCHAR CAMPAIGN MANAGER JUSTIN BUOEN, SAYING: "We had a negotiation, we had an agreement with the organizers of the protest to meet the Senator on site.

She was in the room ready to meet with them and they changed the terms. Really disappointed that happened tonight.

We wish we could have done the meeting and listened to the protesters, but also have the event." Civil rights groups have called on Klobuchar to quit the race over her record as a tough-on-crime prosecutor.

Earlier on Sunday the senator joined other Democratic candidates in Selma, Alabama, to commemorate the Bloody Sunday march by civil and voting rights activists lead by Dr. Class="kln">Martin Luther King across the Edmond Pettus Bridge.

Klobuchar is one of six Democrats still vying for the presidential nomination.