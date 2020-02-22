Global  

Family, friends attend funeral of murdered Fort Valley State student Anitra Gunn

Gunn went missing on Valentine’s Day.

Investigators found her body Tuesday, February 18th in Crawford County.
Anyone with information is asked to call crimestoppers at 1-877-68-crime.

Family and friends of fort valley state university student ..

Anitra gunn ..gathered in opelika, alabama this weekend...to honor and celebrate gunn's life.

Gunn was found dead last month.

Her former boyfriend is behind bars...charged with murder.

Family and friends of anitra gunn let the tears fall ..

And used memories of her to uplift them.

"i remmeber i was like who's this pretty girl.."

It was an emotional time for many as they said their final goodbyes at anitra's funeral saturday at greater peace baptist church in opelika, alabmama.

" " anitra ..

Or as loved ones called her ..

"neat.."

Sang ..

She was even a member of her church's choir.

"she's singing in heaven."

Friends of anitra say her smile can light up any room she entered.

She was quiet ..

Loving..

And would give the shirt off her back to anyone in need.

" " faculty ..

Staff ..

And students and the mayor of fort valley make the trip to pay their respects.

Mayor barbara williams says anitra's death has the city




