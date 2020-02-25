Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tenerife > Coronavirus: Tenerife hotel guests returning to UK

Coronavirus: Tenerife hotel guests returning to UK

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: Tenerife hotel guests returning to UK

Coronavirus: Tenerife hotel guests returning to UK

British guests who have tested negative for coronavirus at the quarantined H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in Tenerife are being flown back to the UK.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Tenerife hotel guests 'horrified' by conditions

Selina Lund said fellow guests were not following hygiene rules to prevent the spread of the virus.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Scots tourist on Coronavirus lockdown in Tenerife hotel reveals guests stuck in rooms as cops stand guard

Scots tourist on Coronavirus lockdown in Tenerife hotel reveals guests stuck in rooms as cops stand guardThe holidaymaker told the Daily Record a note was put under their room door telling them to stay...
Daily Record - Published Also reported by •BBC News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

iabfe

Daniel RT @HenryLawson55: Tenerife hotel under coronavirus lockdown confirms SIXTH patient - as British guests are ... https://t.co/kbhaBNTYN5 via… 42 minutes ago

HenryLawson55

HenryLawson Tenerife hotel under coronavirus lockdown confirms SIXTH patient - as British guests are ... https://t.co/kbhaBNTYN5 via @MailOnline 44 minutes ago

VIKBataille

Vik Bataille Tenerife hotel lockdown is over for British tourists as they are driven to the airport to fly ... https://t.co/ytvpoi6iGM via @MailOnline 1 hour ago

AnalysisBrexit

BrexitCulturalAnalysis RT @DanJohnsonNews: BREAKING A 6th coronavirus case has been confirmed at the Costa Adeje Palace Hotel in Tenerife. We don’t have much deta… 11 hours ago

DanJohnsonNews

Dan Johnson BREAKING A 6th coronavirus case has been confirmed at the Costa Adeje Palace Hotel in Tenerife. We don’t have much… https://t.co/Qt9UI9DUoG 14 hours ago

Bulldog665

Bulldog66 #BrexitOutIntoTheWorld RT @DailyMailUK: Tenerife hotel lockdown is over for British tourists as they are driven to the airport to fly home https://t.co/YE91x2plUS 14 hours ago

ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt Some Tenerife hotel guests head to airport after coronavirus tests - https://t.co/t1yACa7Sl4 #GoogleAlerts 16 hours ago

Sheeraz037

Rozina British guests will fly home from Tenerife quarantine hotel TODAY https://t.co/YVVYWpe90q 17 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tokyo Disney Parks Shuttered Amid Coronavirus Fears [Video]Tokyo Disney Parks Shuttered Amid Coronavirus Fears

Disney is shuttering its theme parks in Japan as the coronavirus outbreak continues to rip through the country. Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea will shut down on Saturday and stay closed through March..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Small group leaves Canary Islands hotel in lockdown over coronavirus [Video]Small group leaves Canary Islands hotel in lockdown over coronavirus

A small group of guests out of 130 cleared to leave a Tenerife hotel in its fourth day of quarantine over the coronavirus could be seen boarding a minibus on Friday, a video recorded by one of the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.