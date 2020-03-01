Washington State Confirms Second Death In U.S. Due To Coronavirus

Global  

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s
Health officials in Washington state said on Sunday a second person infected with the coronavirus had died there.

The news comes as New York’s governor said his state confirmed its first case of the illness.

The Washington death was in the Seattle area and was reported on the website of the county public health department.

On Saturday, the same officials reported the first death from coronavirus in the United States.
