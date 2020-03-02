Thailand Government Shuts Down MotoGP Race Due To Coronavirus

The MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix has been postponed due to Coronavirus fears.

The country's government confirmed the delay just hours after the cancellation of the opening Qatar race.

According to AutoSport, Sunday evening MotoGP released a statement announcing the cancellations.

The first round of the 2020 season in Qatar has been bumped due to the country issuing new travel restrictions.

The coronavirus outbreak has infected more than 80,000 people worldwide and killed over 3000.