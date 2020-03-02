Global  

Thailand Government Shuts Down MotoGP Race Due To Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s
Thailand Government Shuts Down MotoGP Race Due To Coronavirus

Thailand Government Shuts Down MotoGP Race Due To Coronavirus

The MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix has been postponed due to Coronavirus fears.

The country's government confirmed the delay just hours after the cancellation of the opening Qatar race.

According to AutoSport, Sunday evening MotoGP released a statement announcing the cancellations.

The first round of the 2020 season in Qatar has been bumped due to the country issuing new travel restrictions.

The coronavirus outbreak has infected more than 80,000 people worldwide and killed over 3000.
Thailand government postpones MotoGP race over Coronavirus fears

The MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix has been postponed due to Coronavirus fears, the country's government...
Autosport - Published

MotoGP cancels opening two races of 2020 season due to coronavirus outbreak as pressure grows on F1

Sunday's announcement that the season-opener in Qatar would not go ahead was quickly followed by the...
Independent - Published


newsr_IN

#coronavirusupdate… 22 hours ago

