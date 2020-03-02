Global  

US man documents feeding cheeky animals that turns up at his window

US man documents feeding cheeky animals that turns up at his window

US man documents feeding cheeky animals that turns up at his window

Darrick Yates from Massachusetts loves to feed the wild animals that turn up at his house.

Kindhearted Darrick has been feeding a raccoon he calls Rascal and a possum he calls Crackers regularly for the past four years.

He has even built DIY porches on top of two wooden ladders leading from the garden to his kitchen window and bedroom window.

Video footage captures the lucky animals being fed Reese's peanut butter cups and jelly by Darrick and his girlfriend Jennifer.

He told Newsflare: "I put food on their 'jungle buddy porch' every night and just hope.

"They are funny, cute, sweet and hysterical.

Not just giant rats.

It just shows that animals appreciate nice humans.

"I especially love how Crackers holds the peanut butter cup."

