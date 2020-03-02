Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Monday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee

Monday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:38s - Published < > Embed
Monday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee

Monday Morning Weather Forecast With Mary Lee

After a windy start, expect clear skies and dry conditions, with highs in the 60s along the coast to the 70s inland.

On Super Tuesday, temperatures will warm up slightly.

Mary Lee has the forecast.

(3/2/20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KTLA

KTLA Monday forecast: Morning sprinkles ahead of sunny skies, @henrydicarlo reports https://t.co/5VqNDZnVMJ 7 minutes ago

kmoxnews

KMOX St. Louis News WEATHER: Monday Morning @accuweather forecast: • @EarthCam: Still plenty of clouds over the Mississippi River this… https://t.co/mCsc3IMGHL 23 minutes ago

EarthCam

EarthCam RT @1010WINS: WEATHER: Monday Morning @AccuWeather forecast: * @earthcam shows March's first Monday dawning mildly, temperatures will get… 39 minutes ago

EarthCam

EarthCam RT @WBBMNewsradio: WEATHER: Monday Morning @AccuWeather forecast: • @earthcam: A nice view over #NavyPier on this first Monday of March, w… 40 minutes ago

KXMB

KX News We're back in the 40s today with increasing wind. Find out how warm we could stay this week and the bigger warm up… https://t.co/0xhmhw5eke 1 hour ago

GeoffD_Abbott

Geoff Abbott RT @CambridgeUCU: ☕ Happy Monday Cambridge!☕ Today is our 6th strike day! Pickets are kicking off from 8:30am so come down and join us - w… 1 hour ago

TheBonalTeam

Tracy Bonal Day 62 Good Morning! 😍 Monday Weather Forecast 🌞⛅️🌎 -The Bonal Team- Century 21 Marquis • DRE#: 01395933 • C: ☎️ 51… https://t.co/SH3JVopT84 1 hour ago

WBBMNewsradio

WBBM Newsradio WEATHER: Monday Morning @AccuWeather forecast: • @earthcam: A nice view over #NavyPier on this first Monday of Mar… https://t.co/WoVC5r5Qph 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Snow Blanketed The Denver Metro Area Monday Morning [Video]Snow Blanketed The Denver Metro Area Monday Morning

A storm system brought snow to the Front Range Sunday night into Monday morning.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:06Published

Chevy Mobile Weather Lab Tracks Cold, Snow [Video]Chevy Mobile Weather Lab Tracks Cold, Snow

A storm system brought snow to the Front Range just in time for Monday morning.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.