Inside Politics: Super Tuesday: Where Does The Race Stand In Tennessee? P.1

Inside Politics: Super Tuesday: Where Does The Race Stand In Tennessee? P.1

Inside Politics: Super Tuesday: Where Does The Race Stand In Tennessee? P.1

Tennessee voters get their chance to participate in the nation’s presidential nominating process.

Our state is among 13 others holding both Democratic and Republican primaries on Tuesday.

Where does the race stand in Tennessee?

And where are we headed nationally with so many delegates to the national conventions being selected on what’s known as Super Tuesday?

We’ve invited two of our best political analysts to join us this week on INSIDE POLITICS to sort everything out.

They are Republican Debra Maggart and Democrat Larry Woods.
DougNBC

Doug Adams Great look at how the smart strategists inside the campaigns look at races. From @Dchinni of course https://t.co/CnOOXJ034i 21 hours ago

WitchyGal1963

WitchyGal RT @wfaa: Only two days until Super Tuesday, and Texas’ outsized importance during the election could be paralyzing some voters. We take a… 1 day ago

wfaa

WFAA Only two days until Super Tuesday, and Texas’ outsized importance during the election could be paralyzing some vote… https://t.co/rV0bZ3WRnk 1 day ago

wfaa

WFAA From electability to socialism, we explore why many Texas Democrats still have concerns about Bernie Sanders, despi… https://t.co/lVdFfn5o6K 1 day ago

EricFOX40

Eric Harryman RT @NikkiLaurenzo: On the 1st episode of “Inside California Politics” ⬇️ 🔘Super Tuesday @EdEmerson1 & @TimRosales 🔘 Voting process… 2 days ago

inside_lemon

Lemmy RT @CANCEL_SAM: Elizabeth wants you to know that she tried––she really did––but her Super PAC simply refuses to disclose who gave it $14 mi… 2 days ago

NikkiLaurenzo

Nikki Laurenzo On the 1st episode of “Inside California Politics” ⬇️ 🔘Super Tuesday @EdEmerson1 & @TimRosales 🔘 Voting pro… https://t.co/BF0dAJWAwq 3 days ago

inside_lemon

Lemmy RT @johniadarola: In the latest poll, Bernard Sanders holds a 9 point lead in Texas and a TWENTY ONE point lead in California. 😱😱😱 https… 3 days ago


Inside Politics: Super Tuesday: Where Does The Race Stand In Tennessee? P.2

Tennessee voters get their chance to participate in the nation's presidential nominating process. Our state is among 13 others holding both Democratic and Republican primaries on Tuesday. Where does..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 07:48Published

