Inside Politics: Super Tuesday: Where Does The Race Stand In Tennessee? P.1

Tennessee voters get their chance to participate in the nation’s presidential nominating process.

Our state is among 13 others holding both Democratic and Republican primaries on Tuesday.

Where does the race stand in Tennessee?

And where are we headed nationally with so many delegates to the national conventions being selected on what’s known as Super Tuesday?

We’ve invited two of our best political analysts to join us this week on INSIDE POLITICS to sort everything out.

They are Republican Debra Maggart and Democrat Larry Woods.