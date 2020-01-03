Remembering Claude Thornhill: Gulf Coast mourns loss at vigil Sunday night

Global  

- the gulf coast community came - together tonight to honor - and mourn the loss of claude- thornhill, who was tragically - killed in an apartment fire las- week.

- friends and family gathered at- the courthouse pier - in gulfport, candles in hand, - sharing memories of - claude together.- claude was tragically killed- wednesday when his apartment- went up in flames early in the- morning when a mardi- gras tree caught fire.- sources say claude rescued his- brother and his brother's - boyfriend who were home at the- time of the fire and got them - out - on the roof to safety.- claude went back in to rescue - their pets and unfortunately- did not make it out.- today, march first, is claudes- birthday.

He would




