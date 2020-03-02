Pete Buttigieg ends his historic presidential campaign

Global  

Pete Buttigieg ended his campaign for President Sunday night, concluding the White House bid that vaulted the once-unknown mayor from South Bend, Indiana, to a top presidential contender.
For joining us on fox 55.right now -- the democratic candidate list for president losing another name.

South bend mayor pete buttigieg... officially suspending his campaign in south bend ..making the announcement one hour ago.the candidate was in selma alabama earlier in the day with a number of presidential candidates.he informed staff on the plane they would not be going to texas to continue campaigning...instead heading back to indiana.buttigieg was introduced by his husband chasten ..and spoke to the crowd in south bend about why his campaign was suspending... and what his plans are moving forward.

