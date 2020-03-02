Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in New York City

First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in New York City

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in New York City

First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in New York City

First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in New York City Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed a woman returning from Iran tested positive for COVID-19 late Sunday.

The patient is currently isolated in her home with respiratory symptoms. State officials are already in touch with those who have been in close contact with her.

NYC Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot The New York City Council is set to convene later this week to discuss the city’s preparedness and response plan.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

First Coronavirus case confirmed in New York


Independent - Published Also reported by •RIA Nov.CBS 2Reuters


Growth forecast cut, Iran cases surge by 50%: Virus update

Iran reported a 50% increase in coronavirus infections, while New York City, Brussels, Berlin and...
Bangkok Post - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

LoveDomine

Milady de Winter🔪 RT @SputnikInt: First case of #coronavirus confirmed in #SaudiArabia https://t.co/7VFRYPqMjz 3 seconds ago

stand_4_america

Free America Network First coronavirus case confirmed in New York City Tourists wearing masks walk through Union Square in New York https://t.co/wHoiI6r6MS 6 seconds ago

jimin_hearteyes

Lucy Loves j-hopie ☀️☀️☀️☀️ RT @MENnewsdesk: Breaking: First coronavirus case in Greater Manchester confirmed. This is what we know so far - live updates https://t.co/… 18 seconds ago

abc27

WTXL ABC 27 State Surgeon General Scott Rivkees admitted the state learned of the first confirmed case on Saturday. #COVID19 https://t.co/9XUOlvSPt4 49 seconds ago

Indomitable_ind

Indomitable Indians RT @ShivAroor: BREAKING: First case of Coronavirus confirmed in Delhi, another in Telangana. 1 minute ago

rogersonkaren

K. Rogerson RT @sloyoroll01973: New York State reports first confirmed case of #coronavirus. Where is Mike Pence? 🙄 2 minutes ago

martageraldo

Ser ou não ser, eis a questão! RT @Reuters: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose state has one confirmed coronavirus case, welcomed the CDC allowing New York to test for the… 3 minutes ago

seolajogja

𝙘𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙗𝙚𝙡 RT @nypost: First case of coronavirus confirmed in Manhattan https://t.co/DHZ5uROtAa https://t.co/6NfATbDFT6 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Women's History Month: 4 New York Icons Added To City Hall Portrait Gallery [Video]Women's History Month: 4 New York Icons Added To City Hall Portrait Gallery

There's Pura Belpré, the City's first Puerto Rican librarian; Chien-Shiung Wu, a math and physics scholar at Columbia University; Elizabeth Jennings Graham, an African American civil rights activist;..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:10Published

New York City Responds To First Confirmed Coronavirus Case [Video]New York City Responds To First Confirmed Coronavirus Case

Mayor Bill de Blasio rallied with city officials at the Office of Emergency Management, laying out how each agency would react with a quickly escalating coronavirus spread. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.