Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Read Across America Day: A Day To Celebrate And Encourage Reading

Read Across America Day: A Day To Celebrate And Encourage Reading

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:46s - Published < > Embed
Read Across America Day: A Day To Celebrate And Encourage Reading

Read Across America Day: A Day To Celebrate And Encourage Reading

A new study finds kids who read for pleasure do better in school.

(3:46) WCCO Mid-Morning – March 2, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

National Read Across America Day [Video]National Read Across America Day

Today marks the birthday of beloved children's author Dr. Seuss. It's also known as National Read Across America Day, a day to celebrate and encourage reading. But millions of American children are..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.