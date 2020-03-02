Read Across America Day: A Day To Celebrate And Encourage Reading 4 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:46s - Published Read Across America Day: A Day To Celebrate And Encourage Reading A new study finds kids who read for pleasure do better in school. (3:46) WCCO Mid-Morning – March 2, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources National Read Across America Day Today marks the birthday of beloved children's author Dr. Seuss. It's also known as National Read Across America Day, a day to celebrate and encourage reading. But millions of American children are.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:58Published 2 hours ago