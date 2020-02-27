Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > U.S. Schools Are Preparing for Possible Shutdowns as the Coronavirus Spreads

U.S. Schools Are Preparing for Possible Shutdowns as the Coronavirus Spreads

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
U.S. Schools Are Preparing for Possible Shutdowns as the Coronavirus Spreads

U.S. Schools Are Preparing for Possible Shutdowns as the Coronavirus Spreads

Schools in the united States are preparing for possible closures as more coronavirus cases appear in the United States.

Veuer’s Taisha Henry.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HelenAnn16

Helen Ann Maryland preparing for possible extended shutdowns of schools, businesses, events as coronavirus spreads - Baltimor… https://t.co/ysfShFFEd9 1 hour ago

jbwachter

John Wachter RT @lukebroadwater: Maryland preparing for possible extended shutdowns of schools, businesses, events as coronavirus spreads (article by @m… 1 hour ago

DCAbloob

Everett Will RT @CountyCableMoCo: Maryland preparing for possible extended shutdowns of schools, businesses, events as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/… 2 hours ago

CountyCableMoCo

County Cable MoCo Maryland preparing for possible extended shutdowns of schools, businesses, events as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/mqdommLTcW 2 hours ago

CarrolCoMd

Shєríє Maryland preparing for possible extended shutdowns of schools, businesses, events as coronavirus spreads - Baltimor… https://t.co/EnZCx3dlBH 12 hours ago

CaraveoAnita

Anita Caraveo RT @BaltSunBrk: Maryland preparing for possible extended shutdowns of schools, businesses, events as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/KeISL… 14 hours ago

DrGunjanParikh

Gunjan Parikh “Maryland preparing for possible extended shutdowns of schools, businesses, events as coronavirus spreads” https://t.co/ZN9rfFGSyB 14 hours ago

RobinWelty1

Robin Welty RT @lssullivan8: Maryland preparing for possible extended shutdowns of schools, businesses, events as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/r6ki… 18 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fort Worth ISD Will Disinfect Campuses During Spring Break In Preparation For Possible Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Fort Worth ISD Will Disinfect Campuses During Spring Break In Preparation For Possible Coronavirus Outbreak

The Fort Worth school district will disinfect campuses when students leave for Spring Break in March, part of a plan to prepare for the possible spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.