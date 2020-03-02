Chinese welder creates steel face mask due to shortage during COVID-19 outbreak

Global  

A Chinese welder, dubbed "China's useless Edison", has made a stainless steel mask due to the shortage of face masks during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The video, provided by the 32-year-old welder named Geng Shuai, shows him using tools to make a totally-enclosed mask out of stainless steel which attaches to an oxygen cylinder.

Geng also tested the mask himself.

He can be seen wearing the mask while spraying thick smoke.

According to Geng, he spent around half a day to complete the product.

Geng live streams his crazy inventions on a Chinese video app called Kuaishou and has got more than two million fans.

Since most of his inventions seem useless, netizens gave the name "China's useless Edison" to him.
