First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in New York City
First Coronavirus Case
Confirmed in New York City Governor Andrew Cuomo
confirmed a woman returning
from Iran tested positive for
COVID-19 late Sunday.
The patient is currently
isolated in her home with
respiratory symptoms. State officials are already in
touch with those who have
been in close contact with her.
NYC Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot The New York City Council is
set to convene later this week to
discuss the city’s preparedness
and response plan.