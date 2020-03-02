First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in New York City

First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in New York City Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed a woman returning from Iran tested positive for COVID-19 late Sunday.

The patient is currently isolated in her home with respiratory symptoms. State officials are already in touch with those who have been in close contact with her.

NYC Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot The New York City Council is set to convene later this week to discuss the city’s preparedness and response plan.