Migrants arrive on Lesbos with others blocked at land border 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published Migrants arrive on Lesbos with others blocked at land border While thousands of migrants have been blocked at Turkey's land border with Greece, others have been getting into the country by sea.View on euronews

Tweets about this Magnus Pettersson RT @istrian10: Migrants arrive in Lesbos after Erdogan opens Turkey's border with EU','Migrants arrive in Lesbos after Erdogan opens Turkey… 1 day ago Istriàn Migrants arrive in Lesbos after Erdogan opens Turkey's border with EU','Migrants arrive in Lesbos after Erdogan ope… https://t.co/Hz1XLLKnpZ 1 day ago Istriàn Migrants arrive in Lesbos after #Erdogan# opens Turkey's border. Why African People arrive 8n Greece trough Turkey?… https://t.co/D0B4Ye5d9U 1 day ago One News Page Migrants arrive in Lesbos after Erdogan opens Turkey's border with EU: https://t.co/BHqJy1hOAg #Turkey 1 day ago Thomas Smith RT @euronews: It comes as migrants gather at the Greek-Turkish border as they bid to enter the EU. https://t.co/y3yXmNPlnZ 2 days ago Das Linke Nachrichtenportal - Freie Welt ➦ Migrants arrive in Lesbos after Erdogan opens Turkey's border with EU » https://t.co/XhgWD4OSQG 2 days ago pip Syrians? Migrants arrive in Lesbos after Erdogan opens Turkey's border with EU https://t.co/NipZbvFQto 2 days ago