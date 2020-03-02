Pete Buttigieg Withdraws From Presidential Race

Pete Buttigieg, who entered the Democratic presidential race as a relative unknown and positioned...



Recent related videos from verified sources Mayor Pete Gets Support After Ending Historic Presidential Bid On Sunday, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, dropped out of the Presidential race. Buttigieg left the race after an unexpectedly strong bid. He won in Iowa and came in second in the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35Published 1 hour ago 'Mayor Pete' Buttigieg ends U.S. presidential bid Pete Buttigieg, who entered the Democratic presidential race as a relative unknown ended his White House bid on Sunday. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 2 hours ago